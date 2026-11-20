This Sunday (November 22), the Philadelphia Eagles are going to host the Pittsburgh Steelers as they return from their bye week.

Aaron Rodgers returns to the city of Philadelphia for the fifth time in his career.

The star quarterback hasn’t been at Lincoln Financial Field since he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers Looks Forward To The Challenge

While the Eagles are struggling this season, their stadium typically issues opposing quarterbacks a tough environment to play in.

Rodgers recently spoke about Philadelphia as a sports town, praising the fan base.

“It’s a good fan base, you know. Really good sports town,” Rodgers told reporters.

“Got some great teams, some historic teams there, you know, in hockey, baseball, and basketball. Obviously, the football has had a lot of success over the years too. It’s a rowdy group. I mean, I’ve had some interesting interactions over the years there, but it’s a fun place to play.”

Aaron Rodgers’ History vs Eagles

In games that took place in Philadelphia, Rodgers split four matchups.

In 2006, he lost a game with the Packers. Four years later, he collected Green Bay a win. In 2016, Rodgers returned and won another game with the Packers, before that 2022 meeting, which resulted in a Packers loss.

In total, Rodgers has faced the Eagles seven times in his career. He has a record of 4-3 against Philadelphia. Sunday’s game will be the first time Rodgers faces the Eagles not in a Packers uniform.

Rodgers’ Run With The Steelers

The 2026 NFL season is Rodgers’ second with the Steelers.

In nine games this season, Rodgers has completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,014 yards. He threw for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Steelers are 6-3 with Rodgers under center this season.

The Steelers are looking to bounce back after their third loss. They are taking on a 2-7 Eagles team that hasn’t won since September.