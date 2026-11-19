There won’t be a point where the Philadelphia Eagles verbally throw in the towel and make it clear that they are dealing with a lost season, but 2-7 through Week 10 is a clear sign the writing is on the wall.

Most reporters close to the team stated that the Eagles are likely to prioritize getting some younger guys more opportunities, hence why the team cut ties with veterans like Hollywood Brown and Fred Johnson.

It’s a necessary move, and one that many analysts and fans will continue to encourage as long as the Eagles aren’t pacing to compete in a playoff run.

Recently, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski laid out a few practice squad players that the Eagles should poach. The Tennessee Titans safety Bishop Fitzgerald is one that should intrigue the team.

23-Year-Old Titans Safety Gets Linked To Eagles As Intriguing Poach Option

“Fitzgerald had 5 INTs for USC in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He was thought of as an instinctive safety against the pass and the run. “Daniel Jeremiah had Fitzgerald as his 130th ranked player in the 2026 draft, but he went undrafted. … Fitzgerald feels closer to contributing in the NFL for a team than, say, Cole Wisniewski.” via Philly Voice

After going undrafted out of USC in 2026, Fitzgerald signed with the Titans. He didn’t make final cuts. Instead of returning right away, the Pittsburgh Steelers added Fitzgerald to their practice squad.

The Detroit Lions were the first team to truly poach Fitzgerald this season. He was signed to their active roster in September, but didn’t appear in any games before getting waived in early November.

Now, Fitzgerald is back with the Titans on their practice squad. The Eagles could simply offer him a promotion to their active roster.

Fitzgerald’s NCAA career included a stint with NC State and USC. At NC State, he produced 97 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

He played his senior season with USC, appearing in 10 games. Fitzgerald had 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and five interceptions.

The Eagles have Michael Carter, Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, and Kenny Moore at safety. Outside of Mukuba, the Eagles’ safety group doesn’t have younger, homegrown options to work on developing. Fitzgerald is a name intriguing enough for them to consider bringing in to see if he’s worth developing.