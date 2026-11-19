Before the bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles had to take care of business on the trade front before the deadline went into place.

Only the Eagles’ defense saw a major change, and it wasn’t one that anybody saw coming.

The Eagles sent Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for multiple draft picks. The trade moved Davis not even a year into his new extension.

For the defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, it was obviously a difficult moment.

Eagles’ Vic Fangio Gets Honest On Emotions Coming With Jordan Davis Trade

“It’s just part of the NFL business,” Fangio told reporters.

“We’re going to miss Jordan. I’m going to miss him personally. Got a little emotional with him when we talked about it after it happened. I’ve got a lot of players that, over the years, I’ve remained in touch with and had a good relationships with, some 40 years ago, 30, 20, 10 years ago. He’s one of them. So, I’ll miss him personally, but he’ll do good, and we’ll be ready to roll.”

Davis was a homegrown player for the Eagles, who developed into a strong leader on and off the field.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Davis was named a captain for the Eagles. Despite getting the new contract, along with the C patch, Davis wasn’t untradeable. It was a disappointing outcome for the defensive tackle, but he seems to be embracing the opportunity to play for the Jaguars this season.

Jordan Davis’ Eagles Stint

Over five years, Davis appeared in 73 games for the Eagles.

The 2025 NFL season was his best full season with the team. He racked up 72 tackles, with nine going for a loss. Davis had six hits on the QB, and collected 4.5 sacks.

This year, Davis appeared in all nine games for the Eagles before getting dealt. He produced 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Davis leaves the Eagles with 193 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 11 pass deflections.