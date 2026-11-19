Hours before the NFL closed the trade market doors, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to send their defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The trade was reported, and it seemed like the veteran would soon be on his way out, following the footsteps of the defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, who was traded on the night before the deadline.

Then, the NFL world was stunned to find out that the trade wouldn’t go through. The Bengals pulled out of the deal, and the Eagles were frustrated and left hanging. Now, they have to welcome a player back to the team, who knows that they were ready to ship him out.

Arnold Ebiketie Addresses The Failed Trade

Some get it–and some would get mad. The latter side is understandable, but the Eagles don’t seem to be dealing with that type of player.

“Year five, I understand how the NFL works,” Ebiketie told reporters on Wednesday. “I understand the business side of it. I feel like in this league, you can never take anything personal. It’s just how it goes. I looked at it, I mean, my mind says no matter where I’m at, I’m waiting for the opportunity. I just want to go out there and play ball.”

Ebiketie doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards the Eagles. As he said, Ebiketie is back with the Eagles, and now he’s focused on facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Looking At Ebiketie This Year

The Eagles have rolled out Ebiketie for each of their nine games.

So far, he has played 300 snaps on defense for the Eagles. Through his nine appearances, Ebiketie has totaled 25 tackles and landed two hits on the quarterback.

Prior to Ebiketie’s run with the Eagles, he spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

In 67 games, Ebiketie had 129 tackles, 17 hits on the QB, and 16.5 sacks.

While the Bengals were willing to send a late-round pick for the first-year Eagle, they realized the price on their end was too steep. It was an unfortunate situation for the Eagles, but the good news is that Ebiketie isn’t feeling awakward or taking it personal.