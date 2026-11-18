The Philadelphia Eagles continued to show interest in former Dallas Cowboys on the waiver wire Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles claimed offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius off waivers. The Cowboys waived the tackle Tuesday.

Standing more than 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Cornelius went off the NFL draft board to Dallas at No. 204 overall in the sixth round during 2025. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Cornelius for his college experience and size but questioned his technique.

“A durable lineman with NFL traits and four years of starting experience, Cornelius lacks standout flashes on tape. He has been a full-time right tackle but lacks protection talent to stay outside as a pro,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2025 draft process. “He has access to physical tools but needs to play with better bend and hand quickness to help stabilize his play.”

In four regular season games, he didn’t receive an offensive snap with the Cowboys.

Eagles Claim Tackle Ajani Cornelius Off Waiver Wire

While worthy of a draft selection, Zierlein held concerns that Cornelius wouldn’t be anything more than an NFL backup. At his best, that’s what he proved to be with the Cowboys.

“He can cover up defenders with size but is frequently out-leveraged at the point of attack,” Zierlein added. “His average body control and slide quickness should be mitigated in smaller spaces but those issues will still be concerning against explosive interior rushers.

“The traits should make him a Day 3 target, but his ceiling might be as a backup.”

Even a backup role with the Cowboys, though, was difficult for Cornelius to find. He dressed for only four regular season contests in a year and a half. He played 21 special teams snaps.

Cornelius will now head to the Eagles hoping to be a consistent backup or more in Philadelphia.

During his college career from 2020-24, Cornelius played at Rhode Island and Oregon. With the Ducks, he started 28 games at right tackle over two seasons.

Eagles Offensive Tackle Depth Entering Week 11

With the waiver wire claim, Cornelius went straight onto Philadelphia’s active roster. He is one of five offensive tackles on the active roster for the Eagles, one of which remains Lane Johnson.

Although retired, Johnson is on the roster because of salary cap concerns.

Jordan Mailata and Markel Bell will likely remain the team’s starter at left and right tackle, respectively. Cornelius joins John Ojukwu in Philadelphia as another depth option at tackle.

The Eagles also have three offensive linemen on their practice squad, but the team doesn’t have any of them listed as tackles.

Philadelphia will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 pm ET on Sunday, November 22. The Eagles will be trying to snap a seven-game losing streak while the Steelers will be aiming to win in Philadelphia for the first time since 1965.

The Steelers have dropped 11 straight road games at Philadelphia.

If he remains on the roster, Cornelius will get a crack at his former team the following week on Thanksgiving. The Eagles will visit the Cowboys on Thursday, November 26.