After Week 10 of the NFL season, a former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end is getting recognition from the league.

According to Ed Kracz of Eagles On SI, the NFL announced that Jaelan Phillips was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The now-Carolina Panthers defensive standout had an impressive showing in the Panthers’ latest action against the New Orleans Saints.

Phillips landed a sack, five tackles, two of which were for a loss, and landed two hits on the quarterback. He also recovered a fumble while playing nearly 90% of the defensive snaps.

It hasn’t been the strongest season for Phillips, who recently missed time. After Week 10, he’s got just six appearances under his belt with the Panthers.

So far, Phillips has 15 tackles, eight hits on the quarterback, and has produced 3.5 sacks for the Panthers this season.

Jaelan Phillips’ NFL Career So Far

Philadelphia was just a pit stop for Phillips.

The 27-year-old edge rusher landed in the NFL after his run at the University of Miami. He was a first-round pick for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

During his fifth season with the Dolphins, Phillips found himself traded to the Eagles. Philly landed him for a 2026 third-round pick.

While Phillips didn’t stand out on the stat sheet, logging just 2.0 sacks and 14 tackles in eight games, he had plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, contributing to the Eagles defense’s strong finish during the 2025 regular season.

The Eagles had interest in retaining Phillips, but the Panthers had a rich offer. Phillips signed a four-year deal worth $120 million.

It’s been up and down, but a Player of the Week nod is something the Panthers can be happy about.