After seeing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ linebacker group struggle at times throughout a down year, a recent NFL announcement won’t sit well with the team, as it features multiple ex-Birds.

The league wanted to highlight the tackle leaders through Week 10. There was a tie for the No. 1 spot. Both players happen to be former Eagles.

Nakobe Dean and Alex Singleton each have 107 tackles on the year.

Where Do Eagles LBs Rank?

Nobody is in the top 10. Not even close.

It’s hard to hate on Zack Baun’s season. While the defense has been up and down, the starting middle linebacker has played well through his eight appearances this season.

Baun is the leader in the clubhouse fo the Eagles with 65 total tackles this year.

Andrew Mukuba and Cooper DeJean are next in line, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. being the next linebacker on the list with 51 tackles. He appeared in eight games, and has seen a big increase with his role throughout the year.

Jihaad Campbell, in the midst of a disappointing year, is right behind Trotter. He appeared in seven games, and has 49 tackles on the season.

Nakobe Dean’s Big Season

If there is one player the Eagles might regret letting walk, it’s Dean.

He joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year deal. He is getting $36 million over that time. This year, Dean has appeared in all 10 games for the Raiders. In addition to his tackles, Dean has three hits on the quarterback, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

When Dean was with the Eagles, he appeared in 47 games. He racked up 226 tackles and 7.5 sacks over that time.

Alex Singleton Is Thriving

It’s been a while since the Eagles employed Singleton. He truly started his career with the Eagles in 2019. After going undrafted in 2015, Singleton tried out for teams like the Seahawks, Patriots, and Vikings, but never made the final roster.

He tried his hand at football in Canada before the Eagles called him over. After 42 games with the Eagles, Singleton had 262 tackles and 2.0 sacks to show for. The Broncos offered him a one-year deal in 2022, and then increased it to a three-year offer in 2023. Back in the spring, he signed with the Broncos again for a two-year deal. Their investment is paying off.