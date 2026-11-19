Wednesday’s practice (November 19) was the first session since the Eagles went on their bye week. The status of the star running back, Saquon Barkley, was important.

For most of the season, Barkley has been dealing with setbacks. Lately, he’s been practicing and suiting up for games, but it’s clear he’s not 100%.

With the bye week giving Barkley plenty of time to rest and recover, he didn’t return to the practice field in a limited capacity.

The Eagles listed Barkley as a full participant, as he’s on pace to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Eagles Get Good Saquon Barkley News Before Steelers Game

“RB Saquon Barkley sprinting at practice, as the Eagles hope to get a healthier version of their star player back on Sunday vs. the Steelers,” 94WIP wrote on X.

The Eagles will be back on the practice field on Thursday. Barring any uunexpected changes, Barkley should be back in the mix with his team.

A Look At Saquon’s Season

Like most of the Eagles’ stars, Saquon Barkley is having a down year.

After a decent Week 1 showing against the Washington Commanders (15 carries for 83 yards), Barkley suffered a stinger in Week 2, which limited him to just four carries.

Barkley played against the Chicago Bears, and totaled 82 yards with 15 carries. However, he suffered a hamstring strain in the following game on his second carry. That took Barkley off the field for the next two weeks.

Since returning in Week 7, Barkley hasn’t exceeded 13 carries in a game.

At this stage of the season, Barkley has just 296 yards and three touchdowns.