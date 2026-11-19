When it comes to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, one of his former bosses from the Philadelphia Eagles believes he’ll be just fine.

Current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio watched Parker get promoted to DC with the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL season. Dallas had high hopes of Parker bringing that Super Bowl-winning expertise to help a struggling Cowboys defense.

Unfortunately, the pairing hasn’t worked magic. The Cowboys are still struggling on that side of the ball, and it has spoiled some impressive offensive performances.

Parker hasn’t lost his title, but key parts of his job have been stripped. A few weeks back, the Cowboys hired longtime coach Mike Pettine to become their senior defensive assistant. For Week 11 and beyond, Pettine will be calling plays.

It’s a demotion for Parker, but Fangio sends his former defensive backs coach a reminder.

Eagles’ Vic Fangio Sends Important Message To Cowboys’ Christian Parker

“Patience is not in overabundance in today’s society, especially in the sports world, but Christian will recover from that,” Fangio told reporters on Wednesday.

“It happened to Sean Payton many years ago in New York, and I think he’s recovered nicely. Joe Brady, who’s the head coach at Buffalo, he got fired during the season, didn’t even get kept on. I think he’s recovered nicely, as has Mike LaFleur in Arizona. The Jets fired him during the season a couple of years ago. He’s recovered nicely. Christian will do the same thing. He’ll be fine.”

It’s unfortunate the Cowboys have kept Parker on such a short leash, but as Fangio states, he might be fine.

As a defensive assistant, Parker is proven and did great work in Philadelphia. That won’t be forgotten moving forward. While potentially becoming a one-and-done might look like a stain on the resume, plenty of coordinators have bounced back in the past.

That’s not to say that the Parker-Dallas partnership is bound to end after the 2026 run, but if it does, Fangio is confident Parker will land on his feet. Having the Eagles’ DC as a reference should help.