Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith could play in just his second game since the start of October on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith has been nursing a hamstring injury over the past several weeks.

With the Eagles season in 2026 looking like a lost year, though, the wideout faced a question Wednesday about whether it’s worth coming back at all.

Smith clearly didn’t care for the suggestion that he shouldn’t play Sunday or at all the rest of the season.

“I know someone asked Nick [Sirianni] about shutting me down during the season. I didn’t bust my ass this whole summer — I didn’t continue to get up at 4:30 in the morning every day — to come out here and not play,” Smith told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“My focus has been getting to where I was supposed to be. I felt 100 percent that game. I feel 100 percent now. Something happens out of my control because I know I do everything I can do for my body to make sure I’m in tip-top shape.”

The Eagles will host the Steelers on Sunday, November 22 at 1 pm ET.