The Philadelphia Eagles have been without inside linebacker and 2025 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell for the last two games due to quadriceps and hamstring injuries.

Perhaps the most telling thing about Campbell’s absence is that … no one really noticed. The results for the Eagles, losers of seven straight games, were no different.

Campbell’s struggles over his first two seasons have been on full display since almost the moment he stepped on the field as a rookie in 2025.

Those struggles have been underlined this season because the linebacker the Eagles let leave in free agency in favor of Campbell — Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean — leads the NFL with 107 tackles heading into Week 11.

“Jihaad Campbell says he hasn’t lost confidence despite the ups and downs of his first two NFL seasons,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “‘That’s just not in my DNA,’ Campbell said.”

PFF: Jihaad Campbell One of NFL’s Worst LBs

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell really is one of the NFL’s worst inside linebackers. His 49.0 overall grade from PFF ranks him 70th out of 82 eligible players at his position.

In seven games, Campbell has 49 tackles with just 1 TFL, 1.0 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

The Raiders signed Dean to a 3-year, $36 million contract.

“Stupidest (expletive) that Howie has done was extend Jordan Davis and not Nakobe Dean and thinking Jihaad Campbell can do half the things he can do as an off ball line backer,” Eagles Fan Nezy 02 wrote on X. “Now Davis is in Duval. Ii is what it is man.”

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that he’d planned to split reps between Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and a struggling Campbell against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, but denied that Campbell has already lost his starting spot.

Unfortunately for Trotter, he was ejected for fighting after opening kickoff.

“Eagles DC Vic Fangio confirmed that he had planned to split reps between Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Said broadcast claim that Trotter was going to start was a ‘lie.’ Said split moving forward could be by series,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account after the 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Splitting Reps Seemed to Indicate Soft Benching

While Fangio may have denied Trotter was going to start, it’s hard to ignore his admission that he’d split reps, at least as a soft benching, for Campbell, who also lost his starting spot as a rookie.

“My thoughts on the Eagles linebacker rotation with Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: For the short-term future, it makes sense to play Trotter more because he will make less mistakes and be in the right position more often to make tackles,” Eagles reporter Cayden Steele wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “But for Campbell’s long-term outlook, this is not a good development. He needs to play a ton of snaps to grow as a player. I’m a little worried about Campbell’s trajectory. I thought he flashed a lot of potential as a rookie, but things aren’t going well this year.”