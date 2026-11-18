After the Philadelphia Eagles made two sudden cuts, letting go of Hollywood Brown and Fred Johnson, it raised questions regarding their plans.

Reporters close to the team made it clear that prioritizing the development of younger players could be key moving forward.

The Eagles are 2-7, and won’t be competing for any rings this season. It’s a rare opportunity for them to get younger guys some snaps and useful reps.

Unfortunately for one of the Eagles’ rookies, a follow-up move put Eli Stowers in a tough spot. The first-year tight end should’ve moved into the surefire No. 2 slot on the depth chart. The signing of Zach Ertz could knock Stowers down again.

Why Did The Eagles Add Zach Ertz?

It’s clear the Eagles want to help Zach Ertz break a franchise record. He needs eight catches to snag the most in Eagles history.

Beyond that, the Eagles shouldn’t be focused on trying to find more reps for the franchise legend. Since they aren’t going to put Dallas Goedert on ice, it’s going to be difficult to find snaps for Stowers, who has played in just three games, with 32 snaps on offense.

Eli Stowers Disappointed So Far

The rookie had a quiet training camp before dealing with a setback.

The Eagles placed Stowers on the injured reserve before Week 1, and didn’t get him back until Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

He was targeted once in his debut, but didn’t catch the pass. His second game included three catches for 53 yards, but a chunk of that (34 yards) was a garbage-time/final play situation, when the game was clearly out of reach.

Stowers’ latest showing was another zero-catch game. He only saw the field for seven snaps.

The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Clearly, they had big plans for him, but they are failing to execute. That’s not to say that Stowers is ready, but the Eagles have to be willing to give him a real shot.

Dallas Goedert got his behind Zach Ertz in 2018, after he was selected in the second round. The Eagles issued over 500 snaps to Goedert, and he caught 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

They need to do the same for Stowers amid a lost season.