With the 2027 NFL trade deadline in the rearview, it’s become clear that the Philadelphia Eagles were serious about keeping Moro Ojomo.

Teams had interest in the weeks leading up to the deadline. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it wasn’t just deadline interest in play for the defensive tackle.

During the offseason, Ojomo “garnered significant trade interest,” but the response from the Eagles’ side remained the same. They like him, and they want to keep him.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio stated after the Eagles extended Jalen Carter that he hoped the front office saved for Ojomo. They didn’t have to. Instead, the Eagles moved Jordan Davis’ big extension, trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, it’s clear that Ojomo will get a big offer from the Eagles. The only question is how much?

The Milton Williams Road Map

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wasn’t 100% sure the Eagles get that deal done, but knows that the Eagles are going to try.

The NFL insider used New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams as a “road map” for Ojomo’s next deal.

“Let’s see if the Eagles can get that done. Explosive 3-4 defensive ends get paid in free agency. Ojomo can use a former Eagle Milton Williams — who signed a four-year, $104 million free agency deal with New England in 2025 — as a road map of sorts,” he wrote this week.

That’s a higher payday than Jordan Davis. When the Eagles inked Davis to an extension, they were set to owe $78.0 million over three seasons.

Ojomo might cost more in the end, but he’s a more flexible fit. Neither tackle’s numbers jump out on the stat sheet this season, but the Eagles don’t rely on sack numbers to make contract decisions. Jalen Carter had 3.0 sacks last year, and got a deal for $100 million. Jordan Davis landed his deal after producing 4.5 sacks.

The tape matters, and Ojomo has clearly stood out to the Eagles at this point. They’ll have competition to pay him, but the Eagles clearly seem confident about their chances of retaining the veteran tackle.