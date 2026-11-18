University of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is one of the biggest names in NCAA football this season. He’s somebody the Philadelphia Eagles will get linked to, as long as they have a top-10 pick.

For the time being, the Eagles are on pace to have the No. 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. And with questions surrounding Jalen Hurts’ future, many are focused on every move from the general manager, Howie Roseman.

Over the weekend, Howie Roseman paid a visit to Miami to watch Miami’s matchup against Duke. Roseman was spotted greeting Hurricanes players, but spent a little extra time speaking with Mensah.

As expected, many saw that as Roseman doing some scouting. However, one Eagles insider throws some cold water on that idea.

The Real Reason Behind Howie Roseman’s Miami Visit Makes It Complicated

“Context was required because Howie Roseman’s son goes to Duke as part of that Duke football program, and so I viewed it as a father visiting his son during the bye week and getting some nice weather during the bye week, which a lot of people in the NFL do. Didn’t view that as a trip specifically to scout quarterbacks. If Howie Roseman was in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this past weekend, I would have said he’s there to scout quarterbacks. I didn’t view the trip to Miami that way,” said The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

The tidbit about Roseman’s son being a part of Duke’s football program was immediately revealed when Roseman was spotted at the game. However, if insiders close to the team interpret it this way, it certainly clears some of the smoke.

However, that doesn’t mean Roseman doesn’t have an eye for Mensah.

“It would make sense for any general manager to look at this Miami football team. They are an outstanding team loaded with prospects, not just Darian Mensah. And when you are drafting in the top 10, the conversation will always come up about quarterback, regardless of your quarterback situation. So certainly convenient timing, but I don’t think Howie Roseman went down there specifically to scout quarterbacks.”

Darian Mensah Is Worth A Look

The Hurricanes lead the ACC with a 7-0 record.

Their overall record has just one loss, which came against Notre Dame one week prior to the Duke victory.

Currently, the Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 7 in the NCAA. Being a strong program, they could have several players Roseman and the Eagles might look at, as they will have plenty of picks, including two first-rounders, in next year’s draft.

Darian Mensah is worth a look, though. He’s one of the top QBs in college football.

In 10 games, Mensah is completing a conference-high 76.3% of his passes for 3,076 yards. He has 29 touchdown passes, with just two interceptions this year.