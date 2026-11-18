Following a quiet stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles, the veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown doesn’t have his next landing spot in place just yet.

On Monday, November 16, the ex-Eagles wideout finally cleared waivers. He is free to sign with whoever.

While a contender might be in Hollywood Brown’s best interest, the Arizona Cardinals were encouraged to pursue the veteran wideout.

Brown wants to play, and the Cardinals could use all of the veteran help they can get for their rookie quarterback, Carson Beck.

Cardinals Urged To Take Advantage Of Eagles Castoff For Carson Beck

“Marvin Harrison Jr. is now with the Houston Texans, while Michael Wilson, Jalen Brooks, and Kendrick Bourne have all suffered season-ending injuries. Brown would immediately have a chance to compete as the WR1 in this room,” Raising Zona’s Reese Kunz wrote.

“Right now, the Cardinals have third-round rookie Carson Beck throwing to fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil behind a flawed, injured offensive line. At least he has tight end Trey McBride, but teams can easily double or even triple cover him when Beck’s other pass-catching options include Virgil, Simi Fehoko, and Devin Duvernay.”

Brown, 29, certainly hasn’t lived up to the early hype he entered the NFL with. In 2019, Brown was selected in the first round (No. 25) by the Baltimore Ravens.

He had an impressive rookie run with 584 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown showed progression in year two, then finally broke through the 1,000-yard mark in year three.

The Cardinals were the first team to give Brown a change of scenery. They invested a first-round pick in him. At the time, it was to get Kyler Murray a weapon.

Two seasons in Arizona did not look great. Brown caught 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns. He added 574 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

After leaving the Cardinals, Brown went to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs. That would last two years before his underwhelming stretch with the Eagles.

Philly invested $6.5 million in Brown for the season. He struggled to win a starting spot during the offseason, before dealing with injury concerns early on. In the end, Brown caught just five passes for 63 yards on the Eagles.

The Cardinals could get Brown for much cheaper this time around. While Arizona is a rebuilding franchise, with sights set on the future, an eight-year veteran like Hollywood Brown could be a helpful addition.