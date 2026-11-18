Many wanted to see the Philadelphia Eagles reunite with a key member of their recent Super Bowl-winning team.

As the offensive line went through major changes throughout the 2026 NFL season so far, many pounded the table for the Eagles to pursue Mekhi Becton.

The veteran offensive lineman publicly urged the Eagles to go and get him while he was a free agent. There didn’t seem to be any real steam there for a reunion. We’re starting to see why.

The Eagles Might’ve Dodged A Bullet

The Green Bay Packers added Becton to their practice squad in late September. Roughly one month later, Becton was promoted to the active roster.

The Becton experience hasn’t gone great in Green Bay so far. And his recent showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed another example of why Becton was struggling to find a new landing spot for some time.

“Mekhi Becton should never touch the field again and whoever thought he should, should be fired. He played 3 snaps yesterday and it’s some of the worst s*** I’ve ever seen in my life. via Eli Berkovits, 247 Sports.

The three reps were included in an X post here.

The first shows Becton whiffing on a block, allowing the edge rusher to get to the quarterback almost untouched, forcing an incomplete pass.

The second rep showed Becton getting beat and giving up a sack. On the third, he was struggling with his assignment and landed help, but it prevented the extra blocker from picking up the blitzing linebacker, who ended up picking up a sack after the pocket collapsed.

The Eagles have problems with their offensive line, but this version of Becton would’ve exposed the same issues.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles were wise to stay away. Becton was great during his lone run with the Eagles. But before that and after show that he seriously benefitted from a Jeff Stoutland-coached Eagles line,