The Philadelphia Eagles‘ attention has at this point likely shifted towards the 2027 season, given that they currently stand at 2-7 at the bottom of the already bad NFC East.

Although the team’s struggles are understandable given the injuries to Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith and others, in addition to the team enacting a sneaky fire sale that saw the departures of center Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, many fans taken this opportunity to call for the Eagles to move off head coach Nick Sirianni in favor of someone new.

Whilst recent reports have claimed that Sirianni’s job is safe for the moment, a spanner could be thrown into the works with a separate report concerning newly-minted NBC Sports analyst Mike Tomlin.

According to uStadium, the former Super Bowl-winner who spent 19 years as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and has never had a losing season, could be tempted by the Eagles head coaching job, as well as that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eagles Job Could ‘Entice’ Mike Tomlin, per Report

“Asked someone in the know which potential head coaching openings might entice Mike Tomlin to return to coaching: His answer: Buccaneers and Eagles.” The account posted on X on Nov. 17.

This report has not been verified by Tomlin himself, nor by other top-tier league insiders such as Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter.

But if it is true, it would certainly impact the Eagles’ decision making on Sirianni’s future, which starts and ends with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Would the Eagles Hire a Defensive-Minded Head Coach?

The one sticking point could be the fact that Tomlin is a defensive-minded head coach, having previously spent time as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 before being swooped up by the Steelers.

Lurie has not hired a defensive-minded coach since adding Ray Rhodes back in 1995; his first head coaching appointment after purchasing the team in 1994. And that trend does not feel accidental.

But for a coach of Tomlin’s class, caliber and experience; and one who is still just 54 years of age, the Eagles owner could be willing to break his own informal rule if Tomlin is willing to return to coaching after a year out.