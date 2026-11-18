If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to end their losing streak Sunday, then quarterback Joe Milton will have to showcase he learned from his first NFL start and applied what else he learned over the bye week.

Milton, though, could also have a lot more help in his second Eagles game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni suggested starting wide receiver Devonta Smith is trending toward playing in Week 11. On Wednesday, Sirianni implied the same about fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks as well.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. I think we feel pretty good about those things,” Sirianni told reporters Wednesday when asked about Smith and Wicks. “But we’ll see how the week unfolds and where they are with practice and everything like that.”

Smith has missed the past month because of a hamstring injury. Yet, he trails rookie Makai Lemon by only two yards for the team’s lead in receiving.

Wicks also last played on October 18 against the Carolina Panthers. Wick has missed the past three games because of an ankle ailment.

The Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 pm ET on Sunday.

Devonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks Could Return for Eagles

Getting even one of the two injured receivers back would be a boost for Milton and the Eagles offense. Both Smith and Wicks returning at the same time could have a significant impact.

After a terrible Week 10 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers secondary is reeling. They are ranked 30th in passing yards allowed per game.

The key to a Philadelphia victory Sunday is likely Milton exploiting that weakness with quick, decisive passes. Milton could also mixed in his scrambling ability to keep the Steelers off balanced.

Smith started the regular season healthy after dealing with a hamstring issue in training camp. The wideout then missed Weeks 4 and 5 before playing again in Week 6.

Against the Panthers, Smith posted seven catches for 75 yards with a touchdown. But he suffered a hamstring setback and hasn’t played since then.

Smith has rested the past three games, though, and the Eagles are also coming off their bye. As long as things go smoothly at practice this week, it sounds as though the WR1 will play versus the Steelers.

Wicks also hasn’t played since the Panthers matchup. But Sirianni grouped the two receivers together, portraying them as close to returning.

Joe Milton to Start Behind Center Against Steelers

Before updating the status for the two wideouts, Sirianni also officially named Milton the team’s starting quarterback for Week 11.

This will be Milton’s second straight start. In Week 9 versus the New York Giants, the quarterback completed 18 of 34 attempts for 169 yards. Milton averaged 5 yards per attempt with his 52.9% completion percentage.

The quarterback didn’t have a touchdown or an interception, but he lost a fumble.

Milton’s start in Week 9 was the first of his NFL career. From 2024-25, he played in five games as a reserve for the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

Against the Steelers, the Eagles will be trying to snap a seven-game losing streak. Pittsburgh will be aiming to end a long drought in Philadelphia. The Steelers haven’t defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia since 1965.