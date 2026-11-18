For anybody expecting the Philadelphia Eagles to make major changes against the Pittsburgh Steelers, don’t hold your breath.

Despite being 2-7, holding the NFL’s longest active losing streak, the Eagles are keeping everything the same. Nick Sirianni is still the head coach, and he confirmed that the first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is still the play-caller.

As far as the signal-caller goes, the Eagles are still planning to roll Joe Milton as the quarterback, giving him his second start with the franchise after the bye week.

Sean Mannion’s Season With The Eagles

It seemed that nothing could get worse than Kevin Patullo’s play calling with the Eagles, but many would say that Mannion is challenging that theory.

The Eagles are producing just 260.2 yards per game. That is last in the NFL. As far as points go, they are 31st in the league with 16.4 points per game. Only the Los Angeles Chargers are worse.

Mannion deserves some level of grace, considering the Eagles have had a ton of issues with availability this season.

DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have missed a chunk of games due to injuries. Saquon Barkley has been in and out of the lineup. Jalen Hurts is finished for the year. Lane Johnson retired suddenly. Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Many offensive coordinators, especially in their first year, would struggle under those circumstances. But the Eagles can’t roll out the same system every week and expect different results. Mannion will get another shot against Pittsburgh, but he might be on a week-to-week basis at this point, staring at a potential demotion.