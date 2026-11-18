Following the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with two veteran players after failing to find deals to relocate them.

The offensive tackle Fred Johnson and the wide receiver Hollywood Brown were waived. Since both veterans went unclaimed, they became free agents at the top of the week.

Brown is still waiting on his next move, but Johnson gained interest from the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, there were reports that suggested Johnson was going to get a workout for the Chiefs.

Shortly after that, Arrowhead Pride reported that Johnson would join the Chiefs’ practice squad. The Chiefs officially added Johnson’s profile to their site, confirming he was joining the organization.

Fred Johnson’s NFL Career

After playing at Florida from 2015 to 2019, Johnson went undrafted in 2019.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added Johnson for the 2019 NFL season. As a rookie, Johnson made the team. However, he was waived in early October.

Johnson was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, which fired up a multi-year partnership. He stuck with the Bengals through the 2022 NFL season. After getting released, Johnson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He would stick with Tampa up until November 2022.

The Eagles added Johnson for the first time in 2022. Johnson was on the practice squad for their Super Bowl team throughout the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles kept Johnson around as a backup over the next two seasons. Johnson stuck with the team to be a part of its 2024 Super Bowl-winning season after they dropped the big game in 2022. Following the Super Bowl win, Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he wouldn’t debut for them.

A few months after signing, the Jaguars sent Johnson back to Philadelphia via trade. Last year, Johnson stayed on the Eagles’ roster throughout the season, and he re-signed for 2026 as well. With the Eagles going younger up front, they didn’t have an immediate need for the 29-year-old Johnson. He’ll work with the Chiefs moving forward.