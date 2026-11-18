The Philadelphia Eagles hope that they can get two wide receivers back for their offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike McCarthy’s offense is hoping for the same.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are opening the 21-day IR window for three players: Michael Pittman, Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman.

Pryor reports that the Steelers head coach said “it’ll take evaluating them all week to determine their availability for Sunday vs. Eagles.”

Therefore, the Eagles will be left in the dark on that front. That’s more of a challenge for Vic Fangio’s secondary to prepare for their return from the bye week.

Michael Pittman’s 2026 NFL Season

During Week 1, Pittman caught three passes for 58 yards. He was out for Week 2, but returned for the following two games. With just 31 total yards over those two games, Pittman has just 89 yards on the year.

Due to his setback, it’s safe to say his Pittsburgh run has been underwhelming. But Pittman has plenty of experience. He spent the past six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Last year, Pittman caught 80 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns.

After missing several weeks of action, he could be rusty, but Pittman would be a threat for Pittsburgh if he is able to get cleared for action.

Roman Wilson’s Breakout Year Paused

After appearing in just one game as a rookie in 2024, Roman Wilson appeared in 13 games during the 2025 NFL season. He caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Before going down with an injury this season, Wilson appeared in five games for the Steelers. He was targeted 25 times, catching 14 passes. Wilson totaled 188 yards and scored two touchdowns before going down with an injury in Week 5.

Like Pittman, Wilson isn’t guaranteed to return against the Eagles, but he has a shot.