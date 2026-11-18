After a much-needed bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the practice field on Wednesday (November 18), to begin preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fortunately, the Eagles had DeVonta Smith back on the field, suited up.

Hours before the Eagles took the field, head coach Nick Sirianni stated that he was optimistic about Smith’s return to action, but couldn’t guarantee his status for Sunday.

The fact that DeVonta Smith returned to practice for the first session is a positive sign. In past weeks, Smith would miss the first practice, even if he returned and played on Sunday.

This time around, he seems to be trending in a more positive direction, even if it means he’s only a limited participant. The Eagles have not confirmed his official status just yet.

The Eagles Need Help On Offense

For the second game in a row, the Eagles are rolling with Joe Milton as the starting quarterback.

When he played for the first time against the New York Giants, Milton missed Smith and the Eagles’ WR2, Dontayvion Wicks.

After both wideouts took some time off to recover, plus got a bye week, there is a chance that Milton has more help for his second start with the team.

DeVonta Smith’s Season So Far

It hasn’t gone as expected. Smith has battled a hamstring injury since the summer.

So far, Smith has appeared in just four games this season. He caught 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith’s last appearance came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. He caught seven passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.