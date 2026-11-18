The Philadelphia Eagles added depth to their defensive line Tuesday. That depth will also bring considerable size.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles inked veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu to their practice squad. Philadelphia also brought back wide receiver Quentin Skinner on the squad.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Fotu has started 26 games in his seven-year NFL career. Of those starts, 21 of them came with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021-23.

Over the past two seasons, Fotu has also started for the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. He ended last season with the Houston Texans.

Eagles Sign DT Leki Fotu to Practice Squad

The Eagles had room on their practice squad for two additions after they signed running back running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster. Fotu was one of the additions Philadelphia made after that.

Fotu will bring experience and tremendous size. The 28-year-old has appeared in 66 NFL games overall since the Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In Arizona, Fotu played 11 games as a rookie and then made his first start during Week 6 in 2021. He started three contests during 2021 and then nine in each of the next two campaigns.

With the Cardinals, Fotu posted 89 combined tackles, including 12 for loss. He also had seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.