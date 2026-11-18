When the Philadelphia Eagles last took the field against the New York Giants, the veteran linebacker Zack Baun suffered an apparent back injury.

During the third quarter, Baun delivered a notable hit on the quarterback JJ McCarthy. Both players left the field to go back to the locker room. McCarthy returned to the field in due time. Baun remained out.

He finished the game with seven tackles and two sacks.

While no injury is positive, the timing helped out a bit. Baun and the Eagles were entering the bye week after Week 9. That gave the veteran linebacker some extra time to rest and recover. However, he’s not out of the weeds just yet.

Zack Baun Misses Practice On Wednesday

The Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A handful of key players returned to the field to practice in some capacity. Baun was not seen by any reporters in attendance for the warm-up phase.

While The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that Baun eventually walked out to the field as the Eagles geared up for practice, the linebacker was not in uniform. That’s a strong sign that his status will be listed as “did not participate.”

Zack Baun’s 2026 NFL Season So Far

The Eagles have had it rough this year with a 2-7 record. The offense has taken a lot of heat, rightfully so, but the defense has had its inconsistencies.

On a personal level, Baun has had a strong season. He’s got 65 tackles on the year, with eight of them going for a loss.

Along with his tackles, Baun got to the quarterback for 2.0 sacks. He also has five pass deflections.

With the distractions of the trade deadline in the rearview, Baun’s next case of business is getting healthy. The Eagles haven’t revealed a timeline for him just yet, but he’s somebody to keep an eye on as the Steelers matchup approaches.