The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only team dealing with injuries on the offense for Week 11. On the other side, the Pittsburgh Steelers just got a notable injury update for their starting guard, Mason McCormick.

For a moment, it seemed the Steelers could be looking at a long-term setback for McCormick–potentially season-ending–but a report from ESPN states that’s likely not the case.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle but does not have a fracture, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, leaving him with a chance of returning during the playoffs. McCormick was carted off the field in an air cast after being injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But sources told Rapoport that McCormick does not need surgery and that the ankle was popped back into place on the field. via ESPN.

While McCormick received good news on the injury front, it’s not going to make a difference for Sunday’s action between the Eagles and Steelers. Pittsburgh will miss the starting guard. The Eagles catch a slight break there.

Changes On The Eagles’ Defense

The 2026 NFL season has been a roller coaster for the Eagles’ defense.

At times, they flashed elite play, mirroring the past two seasons. However, a lack of pressure and struggles in the secondary have shown up at times as well.

It’s unclear which version the Steelers’ offense will see this week in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are going to have to work through a major change. It’s the first week without Jordan Davis up front.

The veteran defensive tackle was traded ahead of the deadline. Davis is a new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles still have Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo headlining the unit, and recently added Leki Fotu to the practice squad for a potential call-up on Sunday.