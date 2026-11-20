Three practices down, Joe Milton and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

For Milton, he’s making just his second start with the team. The first was far from perfect from a situational standpoint, but the third-year passer is on pace to get some additional help this time around.

Eagles Are Getting A Boost for Joe Milton Before Steelers Game

When the Eagles returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, Joe Milton got a chance to throw to wideouts DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

When he spoke about his top targets, the quarterback revealed just how thrilled he was with the idea that he could potentially get that kind of boost against the Steelers.

“Those two guys coming back, obviously helps out the team, and for me to throw to those guys today was amazing,” Milton told reporters. “I mean, shoot, I couldn’t stop smiling for real if you ask me. It was great because those guys, they boost the offense more, but they also give the guys that are younger in the room some more juice.”

Before the bye, Milton was throwing the ball to the rookie Makai Lemon and the 2025 undrafted wideout, Darius Cooper.

Lemon and Cooper have had some decent flashes in their own ways throughout the season, but Smith and Wicks are certainly the bigger threats.

The Smith & Wicks Combination

This year, Smith has 310 yards and two touchdowns in four games of action.

Wicks played in six games and caught 19 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown. As they both dealt with setbacks throughout the season, they haven’t been able to hit their stride as a duo.

Sunday’s action will mark the third Eagles QB they’ll play with. Milton replaced Tanner McKee, who struggled through three games after Jalen Hurts went out.

Against the Giants, Milton completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards. He didn’t throw for any touchdowns and was sacked seven times.

Sunday’s action against Pittsburgh is another shot for Milton to showcase himself before he hits the free agency market in the spring.