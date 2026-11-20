It’s been a couple of years now since Darius Slay suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the former star cornerback is still tight with his ex-teammates.

On social media, Slay made it clear that whatever DeVonta Smith needs, the Super Bowl Champion corner has his back.

The message on X stemmed from an old clip popping up on his timeline.

DeVonta Smith joined former NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s podcast back in March 2025. During the recorded conversation, Smith credited Slay for being a major helping hand in becoming a polished NFL receiver.

The clip of Smith crediting Slay resurfaced online this week.

“Slay, like that’s that’s my OG. When I first came into the league going against Slay every day, it was rough. Slay told me every route I was going to run, how he knew I was going to run it. Why and what I was doing that was giving it away. It came to the point, I was running routes and like I was at the top of my route and Slay was calling the route out. ‘Oh stop route, slant.’ And they was just like, what am I doing to let him notice? He walked me through it. And I think that’s why I’m so like mentally, I feel like I’m so advanced in the game, like from a film study to how DB is going to press, like how what he’s comfortable with, what he’s not comfortable with. It’s probably because of Slay.” via CulturedUpdatez

Ex-Eagles Star Darius Slay Sends Message To DeVonta Smith

“🙏🏽 that’s my lil bra! Anything he needs from me he knows he got it💯,” Slay wrote on X, when he got a glimpse of the clip.

🙏🏽 that’s my lil bra! Anything he needs from me he knows he got it💯 https://t.co/C7h3xLAR4d — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 19, 2026

Slay was already on the Eagles when Smith landed with the team.

In 2021, the Eagles drafted Smith No. 10 overall. At the time, he was a Heisman Trophy winner who picked up two National Championship victories in the NCAA.

Since his rookie season in the NFL, it has been clear that Smith had the potential to be a top pass-catcher. He wouldn’t be the Eagles’ top option for most of his career so far, due to the presence of the All-Pro AJ Brown.

However, Smith has clearly been one of the top WR2s in the game. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark in three of the last four seasons. When he failed to do so in 2024 (833 yards), Smith played in just 13 games.

He made up for it with an impressive playoff run, which included “The Dagger” touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Being able to play against a proven top corner like Slay for many days throughout his Eagles career, Smith surely benefited from his presence.