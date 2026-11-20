Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski isn’t convinced that Jalen Hurts will remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

Earlier this week, the ex-NFL quarterback gave his “gut feeling” on the situation on 94WIP and stated that he thinks there will “be some competition for that spot.”

What Can The Eagles Do?

Stacked with two first-round picks in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, the Eagles could select a new passer with their earliest pick, or the picks could be packaged for a move-up, or for the acquisition of an experienced veteran quarterback.

There are a handful of options the Eagles could choose from.

Rolling with Jalen Hurts should not be ruled out, though. Regardless of his questionable play at times since the start of the 2025 NFL season, the fact of the matter is that Hurts is a proven franchise quarterback.

He can lead a football team to the Super Bowl and win it while playing at a high level. He doesn’t carry the same questions that a lot of quarterbacks do.

The Questionable Future

“It’s his job to lose, but he certainly hasn’t played up to the standard lately,” Jaworski added.

“He’s a Super Bowl MVP. We know he has that kind of talent, and yes, there are always mitigating circumstances. The offensive line has not been the same. He’s a quarterback that needs protection. You know, when he’s protected well, he’s outstanding. He gets a little flustered from the pocket when there is pressure. There was a lot of pressure this year, so he wasn’t performing up to his capability. So I think there are a lot of things that need to be determined down the road.”

Health is first. Hurts is out for the season, and his future playing is truly unclear. Even if Hurts does get cleared to return, he might find himself battling to keep his spot as the starter. In the eyes of Jaworski, it’s too early to tell who will be under center for the Eagles next season.