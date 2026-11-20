Being one of the worst teams in the NFL through mid-November, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently on pace to get a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Coming out of the Week 10 bye week, the Eagles have a 2-7 record. According to ESPN, there is a 7.9% chance they land the No. 1 pick, and a 68.7% chance they land within the top five.

Having a pick that high, along with questions at the quarterback position, most might view quarterback as Howie Roseman’s next selection. However, ESPN’s Tim McManus notes that offensive line is a bigger need for the Eagles–not a Jalen Hurts replacement.

NFL Insider States Eagles’ Biggest Draft Need Isn’t A Jalen Hurts Replacement

Offensive tackle was labeled as the biggest first-round need.

After the Eagles watched Lane Johnson retire suddenly during the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles didn’t exactly get surprised by the idea that they won’t have Johnson next year. He just made his inevitable move much earlier than expected.

The Eagles have a homegrown player in Markel Bell working to replace Johnson. So far, Bell hasn’t shown the Eagles that he is irreplaceable.

“Markel Bell, the team’s 2026 third-round pick, had a strong summer and took over when Johnson stepped away in early October, but Bell has yet to solidify himself as the right tackle of the future. The Eagles’ long run of success is tied directly to their strength along the fronts. They need to invest early and often in the O-line,” McManus wrote.

The Super Bowl-winning line from the 2024 squad is broken up. Johnson’s finished, Cam Jurgens was shipped out, and Landon Dickerson just battled many weeks of trade rumors. While he stayed on board, Dickerson is sure to face the same questions in the offseason.

Since the Eagles won the Super Bowl, their O-line hasn’t been the same. That’s not to say that the young guys can’t develop into a stronger caliber, but if there is a top tackle on the board, it’s something the Eagles will have to consider.