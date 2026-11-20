The quarterback position could soon be a big question mark for the Philadelphia Eagles, depending on the next update from Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was already being questioned by the masses before his setback. Now, his health issues make it unclear what his future looks like not just with the Eagles, but with the NFL in general.

If there is a world where the Eagles feel they need to move on, they aren’t guaranteed to find their replacement through the NFL Draft. Stocked with plenty of draft assets, the Eagles could look to acquire an established passer. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be a dream candidate for Philadelphia.

The Ringer NFL writer Sheil Kapadia was recently asked about the possibility of the Eagles getting their hands on Burrow.

While Kapadia stated that the chance isn’t zero percent–it’s close to that.

Joe Burrow To The Eagles?

“I see no scenario where the Bengals would be inclined to trade a guy who’s the MVP of the league right now,” Kapadia said on 94WIP this week.

“I mean, I thought that was overblown even going into the season because I didn’t know what the Bengals’ motivation was going to be. So I mean, that would absolutely shock me, regardless of how this season ends.”

Before the 2026 NFL season kicked off, the NFL world wondered if Burrow would grow disgruntled to the point where he’d want out.

It’s clear that Burrow is an elite quarterback in the NFL, but the Bengals haven’t been able to put together a Super Bowl roster. Despite rumors of Joe Burrow being unhappy in the past, Kapadia believes that the emotions and “dramatic” nature of Burrow won’t contribute to a trade demand.

Currently, the Bengals are 7-2 with Burrow under center. He has thrown for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

It’s too early to figure out what the Eagles are going to do at quarterback in 2027, but it seems anybody’s Burrow dream can be crossed off.