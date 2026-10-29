AFC Contender Urged to Make Trade With Eagles for 79-Tackle ‘Game-Changer’

With the season nearing its end, the 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles could become big sellers at the trade deadline.

The Eagles are coming off a tough 17-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, their fifth straight loss, and now sit third in the NFC East. Philly is only one game ahead of their Week 8 opponents, the Washington Commanders.

They have little hope of a comeback, leaving the Eagles with the option to start a fire sale of their talent. One of those players could be playing for a Super Bowl title on another team.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Have Trade to AFC Super Bowl Contender

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen shared 10 hypothetical trades that could help Super Bowl-contending teams. One sends defensive tackle Moro Ojomo to the Buffalo Bills.

“After missing out on Buckner, the Bills could make a splash for a young defensive tackle with loads of potential. Last season, when Ojomo started nine games, he finished with six sacks. He’s just 25, and he could be even more effective in a system like Jim Leonhard’s that gives him freedom to get upfield more often. The Eagles already gave Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter big extensions, so they likely would let Ojomo walk after the season. With their season falling apart, the wise move would be to trade Ojomo, who could be a game-changer for the Bills as a run stuffer and interior pass rusher. He also fits into Buffalo’s 3-4 scheme. Pairing Ojomo with budding star Deone Walker would be a move for this season and the future.”

This season, Ojomo racked up 18 tackles, 16 pressures, 13 hurries, 3 quarterback hits, and 2 tackles for loss in seven games. Pro Football Focus grades him 53.9 overall, ranking him 83rd out of 126 interior defensive linemen. He also has a pass-rush grade of 53.9 (ranked 110th) and a run-defense grade of 54.5 (ranked 61st).

Could the Eagles End Up Trading Moro Ojomo?

Ojomo has been a great young player the Eagles have developed over the last few seasons. He has matched up to what Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter have done at defensive tackle.

With this being the final year of his rookie contract, it feels as though this could happen. The Eagles won’t be able to re-sign Ojomo when he becomes a free agent, so they might as well try to get something. If Philly gets a third-round pick, that would be a big win.

Things could change in the next two weeks if the Eagles go on a winning streak. If they keep losing, though, Ojomo could be out the door to another team.