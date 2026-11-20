The Indianapolis Colts are cutting ties with their $88 million investment. The quarterback Daniel Jones was released on Friday, after inking a two-year deal with the team over the offseason.

Jones just wrapped up his 11th start with the Colts on Thursday Night Football. They lost to the Houston Texans 26-3.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are down to their third-string quarterback, have nothing but uncertainty under center for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

On Sunday, Joe Milton will make his second start with the team, after taking over for the 0-3 Tanner McKee. With a seasoned veteran passer released, multiple Eagles insiders are suggesting that the Eagles should give Jones a look.

“Eagles should sign him,” Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP said.

“He will clear waivers because he has a somewhat significant injury guarantee next season. The #Eagles should consider signing him if they truly want to evaluate this offense. 🤷‍♂️,” Eagles On SI’s John McMullen also stated.

A Look At Daniel Jones This Season

For the first time in his career, Jones completed under 60% of his passes. He threw for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. It was Jones’ career-high in interceptions.

While Jones was a streaky quarterback during his days with the New York Giants, he never came close to posting a passer rating like 65.4, as he did with the Colts this season. With former Eagles play-caller Shane Steichen coaching him, Jones couldn’t help himself this season. There is a good reason why he’s now available.

Should The Eagles Give Jones A Look?

He has way more experience than McKee and Milton combined, with 93 starts.

However, do the Eagles really need to bring another quarterback to tell them that their offense isn’t good enough?

The Eagles seem pretty content with accepting that McKee is not a long-term option. But they don’t know too much about Milton. Why not continue to roll with the younger guy to see if he could fill a consistent backup role beyond 2026?

If the Eagles were truly fighting for an NFC East title, Jones might be worth a look based on his experience. Sitting at 2-7, the Eagles are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Adding another struggling quarterback isn’t going to do them any good.