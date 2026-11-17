In early November, the New Orleans Saints made a coaching staff shakeup, cutting ties with their run game coordinator, TJ Paganetti.

That’s a familiar name with the Philadelphia Eagles, since he had two different stints with the team, holding many titles over time.

When Paganetti was let go, Eagles legend Jason Kelce wnt to social media to praise the coordinator. Although the Eagles already know what Paganetti brings to the table, Kelce’s ringing endorsement was a major positive.

Funny enough, the Eagles reunited with Paganetti coming out of the bye week.

What Did Jason Kelce Say?

“I don’t comment on things like this often, but T.J. Is an outstanding coach,” Kelce wrote on X.

“He brought a ton of value for us in Philadelphia, and was a big part of our success up front. One of my favorite coaches from my time with the Eagles. He’s extremely knowledgeable, driven, and always worked his ass off to put the players in positions to succeed, I respect him greatly. A lot of teams are in need of good coaches, the team that hires him is getting a great one.”

Kelce, 39, spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles.

The Eagles drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Over time, he was a six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.

Kelce was around for both of Paganetti’s stints.

TJ Paganetti Returns To The Eagles

“Eagles have brought back assistant coach TJ Paganetti in a consulting role,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“Paganetti previously worked for the Eagles for 10 seasons, including both Super Bowl victories. In his last season with the Eagles in 2024, Paganetti worked as Run Game Specialist/Assisant OL coach, when the offense set the NFL record with 3,866 rushing yards.”

When Paganetti first arrived in 2013, he was an offensive analyst. Then, he went to finish his studies/worked at Oregon as a linebackers coach. In 2017, Paganetti returned to the Eagles as an offensive quality control/assistant line coach.

In 2019, he was moved to assistant running backs coach. In 2021, Paganetti moved to offensive quality control coach. Then in 2023, he became the run game specialist and an assistant tight ends coach. The Eagles made him the run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach in 2024.

The Saints hired him in 2025, after the Eagles had a successful Super Bowl run in 2024.