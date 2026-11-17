Coming out of the bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles are now the not-so-proud owners of the NFL’s longest losing streak this season.

On Monday Night Football, two struggling teams battled it out, as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens went at it in Maryland.

After the Chargers lost each of their first eight games this season, they finally sealed the deal with a 23-20 victory over Baltimore.

They still carry the league’s worst record at 1-8, but the Eagles’ seven-game losing streak is still at the top. They will look to break it against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday afternoon.

When Was The Last Time The Eagles Led The League With A Losing Streak?

Before Nick Sirianni, Doug Pederson, Chip Kelly, and even Andy Reid, the Eagles were the league’s leader in consecutive losses during the 1998 season under Ray Rhodes. That year, the Eagles opened the season 0-5.

The Eagles would eventually become one of the NFL’s most competitive teams. While it took until the 2017 season to break the Super Bowl drought, they were consistently playoff contenders throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and the 2020s.

The last time the Eagles put together a skid this large was in 2012. Current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ended up coaching his final season for the Eagles then.

It’s unclear if Nick Sirianni will have the same fate, but it’s certainly something that outsiders are discussing, as they return from the break with a 2-7 record after entering the NFL season with Super Bowl hopes.