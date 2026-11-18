The Philadelphia Eagles have a league-leading seven-game losing streak in play. Owning their first-round pick in 2027 is a major advantage.

While it’s not the situation the Eagles expected or want to be in, the only silver lining is that the down year could result in getting a great pick on draft day.

Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles are sitting pretty with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft. The four teams in front are the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, LA Chargers, and the Tennessee Titans.

Currently, the Indianapolis Colts’ 3-7 record places them behind the Eagles. Their pick will go to the Jets on draft day.

Don’t Forget About The New Pickup

The Eagles own more than just their pick for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Just last week, the Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars struck a deal, which sent Jordan Davis to the Jags, while the Eagles acquired some notable draft assets. The top pick in the deal is Jacksonville’s first-rounder for the upcoming draft.

Finding out where that pick ends up will take some time. Currently, the Jaguars are 7-2 on the season. They want to compete for a Super Bowl this season.

According to Tankathon’s projections, the pick could end up at No. 26. Not too high, but a first-rounder is a first-rounder. And with an additional pick, the Eagles have an opportunity to get creative. They’ll have some flexibility with assets in the spring.

Strength Of Schedule

If you’re into the tanking thing, then strength of schedule means something.

The Eagles are going into the second half of their season with the 14th-hardest schedule in the NFL, with a strength of .507, per Tankathon.

The “tough opponents” left include the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and this week’s Steelers.

As far as easy goes, the Eagles will take on the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and the Dallas Cowboys. They might be easy by Tankathon’s standards, but anybody closely watching the Eagles knows that there isn’t an easy opponent out there. There is a reason why they lost seven in a row.