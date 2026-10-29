With the Philadelphia Eagles losing five games in a row, they might have to start viewing themselves as sellers at the November 2026 trade deadline.

Obvious candidates to get moved are players who are in the midst of their contract year. The cornerback Riq Woolen signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and could be a free agent as early as next spring.

Therefore, Woolen just might end up being a two-month rental for Philadelphia, as he’s been in quite a few trade predictions over the past couple of weeks.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen recently put together an idea that hypothetically sends Woolen to the Chicago Bears.

Eagles Get Trade Proposal To Send 27-Year-Old Pro Bowler To Bears

The trade idea: Riq Woolen goes to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick.

“Dennis Allen wants to play man, but he doesn’t have the corners to do so at a high rate. Jaylon Johnson and the Bears’ cornerback room are struggling this season. Woolen, 27, is an imperfect player, but his upside is huge, and his floor isn’t much lower than what Chicago has had,” Nguyen wrote.

“Like the Bills, the Bears’ offense makes them contenders, but they need defensive help even if the defense is punching above its weight right now.

This season, Woolen has appeared in all seven games for the Eagles. He has six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and 27 tackles.

Should The Eagles Make A Move?

Signing a one-year deal with the Eagles after winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks meant that Woolen was looking to compete on a contender, while hoping to drive up his value ahead of another free agency run.

The chances that Woolen would stick with the Eagles long-term were already slim. Now that they are potentially on a path to miss the playoffs, it makes even more sense to move him in a deal.

Woolen’s value is down at the moment, as he struggled in coverage over the past couple of weeks. However, he had a strong start to the year. A sixth-round pick isn’t ideal, but there is a possibility the Eagles could get something slightly higher. If Chicago–or another team is interested–Howie Roseman shouldn’t hesitate to make a move.