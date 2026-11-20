Being shorthanded isn’t anything new for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2026 NFL season.

While the defense has seen a lot of improvements in the health department lately, they’ll miss a key contributor on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are going to be down their starting linebacker, Zack Baun.

Eagles Will Miss Baun vs Steelers

To anybody keeping up with the daily injury report, this isn’t a surprising development.

Since returning to the practice field on Wednesday, the Eagles haven’t had Baun out in pads. He missed three straight practices, which made it clear that he had a low chance of playing against the Steelers.

Now that it’s confirmed, the Eagles can focus on their young linebackers, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell, to help lead the way for the unit on defense.

Zack Baun’s 2026 NFL Season

Since joining the Eagles in 2024, Baun has been one of the team’s most consistent players on defense.

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t been any different. Baun has appeared in eight games so far.

The veteran linebacker has racked up 65 tackles, with eight going for a loss. He also got to the quarterback for 2.0 sacks. In the passing game, Baun came up with five pass deflections, just two short of last year’s total, which marked a career-high for him.

During the Eagles’ Week 9 game against the New York Giants, Baun got injured while laying down a hit on the quarterback, JJ McCarthy. He left the game and didn’t return. Unfortunately, the bye week didn’t offer enough time for Baun to rest and recover, so he could get back on the field to face the Steelers.