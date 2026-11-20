Sunday’s action in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a good opportunity for Joe Milton to bounce back during his second start for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following his loss against the New York Giants in Week 9, Milton went into the bye week, which gave him an additional stretch of days to study the offense, before returning to practice this week.

The additional time will be beneficial. So will the added weapons.

Eagles Final Injury Report Serves Joe Milton Some Help With DeVonta Smith

Through three practice sessions this week, the Eagles have included the team’s top two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

Both pass-catchers looked to be trending in the right direction towards returning.

After the Eagles wrapped up Friday’s session, the team released the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. DeVonta Smith will, in fact, get the nod to play.

Unfortunately for Wicks, he will continue to miss time due to an ankle/foot injury. The Eagles haven’t had Wicks in the fold since Week 6, when the Eagles rolled out Tanner McKee for his first start against the Carolina Panthers.

This season, Wicks has caught 19 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown. He was showing plenty of promise as Smith’s co-star, but setbacks have derailed his progress.

Smith’s year has gone the same way. The Eagles last rolled out Smith during the Week 6 game against the Panthers. He re-aggravated his hamstring injury after catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

While it’s been an underwhelming run for Smith, he’ll get a chance to build on his 310-yard season on Sunday, with Joe Milton tossing him passes.