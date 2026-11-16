Eagles Finally Make Roster Move With Zach Ertz Before Steelers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally making a move with the veteran tight end, Zach Ertz.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ertz is going to sign to the team’s active roster.

The move is a long time coming, since Ertz signed with the practice squad ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Dallas Goedert recovering from an injury that he suffered in Week 2, Ertz was brought on to be the Eagles’ go-to pass-catching tight end. Johnny Mundt would still get plenty of snaps for blocking reasons.

Ertz ended up playing in three straight games for the Eagles. Dallas Goedert got healthy and returned just as Ertz maxed out on his elevations from the practice squad. Due to injuries in other key areas, the Eagles didn’t sign Ertz to the active roster. He still stayed with the team through the Week 10 bye.

Now, the Eagles are rewarding him with a contract. And if all goes as expected, Ertz should be suited up and ready to play on Sunday, when the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 11.

Zach Ertz’s Second Stint With The Eagles

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Zach Ertz #86 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles interact during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When Ertz made his season debut with the Eagles on September 28 against the Bears, he was targeted twice, catching one pass for nine yards.

In his second week of action, Ertz was targeted four times. He caught two passes for 13 yards. In Week 5, his last appearance, Ertz was targeted twice against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t make any catches.

Eagles’ Recent Moves Help Zach Ertz Earn A Spot

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 14: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 after catching a first quarter touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Following the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Eagles notably didn’t move on from the veteran tight end, Dallas Goedert.

Some saw that as a sign that could signal Ertz might be on his way out. However, the Eagles cut ties with two offensive veterans shortly after the deadline went into play.

The veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown was waived. The following day, the veteran right tackle Fred Johnson followed. While the Eagles were expected to prioritize younger players with those two moves, the seasoned veteran Zach Ertz earned a spot instead.

With a decade of action with the Eagles, Ertz has 126 games under his belt. Overall, he has produced 6,289 yards and 38 touchdowns over two stints with the team. He will continue building on his Philadelphia legacy this season.