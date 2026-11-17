The New England Patriots are finding out, in the most brutal way, that nobody gets one over on Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman’s trade of 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round pick and a conditional 2027 5th-round pick already looks like one of the worst trades in Patriots history.

Brown has missed six of 10 games with injuries — a high-ankle sprain and a chronic knee condition — and left Sunday’s Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, with a hamstring injury.

In the four games he has played in, Brown has just 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon suggested the Patriots might want to start looking for an exit plan with Brown during an NFL on CBS appearance.

“You don’t want to compound a mistake by holding on to it too long,” Carthon said on Monday. “You cut your losses.”

Possible Out for Patriots in Brown’s Contract

The Patriots will have to live with giving up those valuable picks for Brown—what they might not have to do is live with Brown on the roster much longer.

Brown is playing on a 3-year, $96 million contract extension that includes $84 million in guaranteed money, but there’s a potential out after this season, although it would include a $25.9 million dead cap hit.

The better option? Probably wait until the offseason and try to unload Brown for a Day 2 pick.

A.J. Brown at His Worst in Loss to Lions

Brown was never worse than in the 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, when he dropped passes, looked lost, and was ultimately forced out of the game with a hamstring injury.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 5-5. Brown has missed 6 games due to injuries and has 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns in the 4 games he’s played in, including 2 receptions for 27 yards against the Lions.

Did we mention he’s getting paid $29 million this season on a 3-year, $96 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season?