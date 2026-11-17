After their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles are making some changes before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a big change up front on defense, the Eagles are looking at potentially adding a veteran defensive tackle in some capacity.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, the team hosted Leki Fotu for a tryout on Monday, November 16.

It’s no surprise that Fotu’s opportunity comes just one week after the Eagles cut ties with the veteran tackle, Jordan Davis.

The Eagles brought in DT Leki Fotu for a tryout today. Fotu, 28, has played 66 games (26 starts) with 5 teams. He’s an experienced nose tackle — a “need” for the Eagles after trading Jordan Davis. via Berman on X

Leki Fotu’s NFL Career

Coming out of Utah, Fotu was a part of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Fotu with the 114th overall pick. As a fourth-rounder, Fotu wasn’t an immediate starter for the Cardinals, but he appeared in 11 games as a rookie.

In year two, Fotu played in 17 games, then started in nine out of 17 games in year three. The 2023 NFL season marked the final season in Arizona for Fotu. After he started in nine of 11 games, Fotu hit the free agency market in 2024.

The New York Jets added Fotu. He started the season on the injured reserve, but debuted in October. After just two appearances with the Jets, Fotu was back on the IR. in the following offseason, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. After six games, Fotu was released. The Houston Texans picked him up as a practice squad addition. He was elevated for two games.

While the New York Giants considered giving Fotu a shot, he didn’t make the final roster back in August after signing a one-year deal with New York.

At this point, Fotu has 66 games under his belt. He racked up 103 tackles, 15 for a loss, and got to the quarterback for 4.5 sacks.

It’s unclear what’s next for Fotu, but the Eagles are obviously intrigued by what he could bring the table.