A 2-7 start for the Philadelphia Eagles has them looking at a potential top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Beyond their own pick, the Eagles landed an additional first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027. There will be opportunities to make some big moves or selections.

Seeing as though the organization seemed undecided on Jalen Hurts’ future well before health concerns entered the picture, the Eagles are viewed as a team that could potentially take a quarterback with one of their top picks in the spring.

Well-respected football analyst Ray Didinger stated that he believes the Eagles are “looking that way,” but makes it clear that drafting a quarterback doesn’t signal the end of the Hurts era in Philadelphia.

Why Would The Eagles Draft A QB?

“There are, in the next year or two, some good quarterbacks who are going to be coming out of college,” Didinger said on 94WIP.

“Somewhere in there, I expect them to draft a quarterback, and not with the idea that there’s going to be an imminent change, but with the idea that we’re going to bring this guy in and develop him behind Jalen, so that when we decide to move on, we will have our quarterback in-house.”

It’s logical thinking for any front office. Quarterbacks can mean plenty to an organization, but the game doesn’t stop for a team when a specific player calls it a career. If the Eagles see a quarterback they like and truly believe that player has the potential to develop into a franchise QB, then by all means, they should make the pick. As Didinger notes, drafting a quarterback doesn’t automatically signal the end for the current player in the building.

There have been some high-profile situations like that in the past. The Green Bay Packers famously drafted Aaron Rodgers while Brett Favre was still in the mix. The Kansas City Chiefs redshirted Patrick Mahomes for a season behind a solid passer in Alex Smith. Heck, even the Eagles did it with Hurts in 2020. He was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft not long after the Eagles extended Carson Wentz.

Be Cautious

With all of that said, there is a reason to be cautious. Most of the time, when teams have their eyes on a quarterback that high, they don’t have anything to lose. That’s not the case for the Eagles.

Hurts might have questions beyond the health concerns, but his resume can’t be overlooked. Two-time NFC Champion, one-time Super Bowl MVP. It’s rare to find a steady quarterback who has proven on multiple occasions that he can lead a team to the Super Bowl and play at a high level on the biggest stage in football. The Eagles need to remember that before they select his eventual replacement.

When Wentz arrived in 2016, he forced Sam Bradford right out. It only took a portion of the 2020 NFL season before Hurts took over for a struggling Wentz, who clearly caved due to the pressure. There’s no telling how Hurts would react, but the outside reaction is predictable.

If the Eagles select a new passer, every mistake or loss will add to the volume of fans and media urging the Eagles to make a change. It doesn’t matter if it’s truly Hurts’ fault or not. When a team gets a high-profile quarterback, the masses simply want to see them in action.

There’s no guarantee that the Eagles take on a new QB, but there are plenty of pros and cons they need to weigh–especially if Hurts is cleared to return for 2027.