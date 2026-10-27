For the first time since Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles rolled out Landon Dickerson.

The veteran offensive lineman returned after spending weeks on the injured reserve, recovering from an injury that he suffered in the offseason.

Dickerson didn’t lose his starting spot over that time. He got a chance to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and felt like his performance wasn’t up to his standards.

After the game, Dickerson fought through his emotions while speaking to reporters.

3-Time Eagles Pro Bowler Gets Emotional After Loss vs Cowboys

“F****** frustrating. I let my guys down. I didn’t play good enough,” Dickerson said after the game.

“These guys work their a** off to come in here and compete every day. I just wasn’t good enough. Two plays at the end there lost us the game.”

Health-wise, Dickerson brushed off any concerns. The veteran guard was on the field for 100% of the Eagles’ snaps–one of six players on offense.

Clearly, he still didn’t feel like he was at his best. The thought of that will affect Dickerson moving forward.

“I’ll f****** hate myself for the next 24 hours and get over it and get back to practice. [I’m feeling like] I let my guys down. Simple as that. It hurts. Guys are in here trying to fight, and that’s all you can ask. Right now, the guys, we’re fighting. I guess that’s the one positive thing to take away. Nobody is quitting. That’s what you want to see.”

Eagles Drop Another Game

Make it five in a row for Philly.

After coming up short against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, the Eagles hoped to stun a Cowboys team on primetime.

Unfortunately, Dallas was the healthier and better team. They defeated the Eagles with a score of 38-21. The Eagles are now 2-5 on the season.