Losing Christian Parker to the Dallas Cowboys really stung for the Philadelphia Eagles.

For starters, Parker was managing a secondary that performed extremely well in 2025. Young cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both developed into All-Pro-caliber players by year two.

The Cowboys watched Parker coach for a Super Bowl-winning defense, which included some impressive development from young players, and figured he could be the answer to their defensive issues.

It wasn’t difficult to get Parker out of Philadelphia. They simply needed to offer a promotion. Parker took the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job, and he’s shaping up to be one-and-done in Dallas.

Jerry Jones Offers A Concerning Hint About Christian Parker’s Future

During an on-air segment for 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones was asked whether the team was evaluating a change at defensive coordinator.

Jones didn’t offer strong details, but he confirmed conversations are being held.

“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about that here,” Jones said. “But we are talking about those things.”

The Cowboys recently brought in help for Parker, but that hasn’t been enough. Dallas just dropped a high-scoring 46-40 game against the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense held up its end of the bargain, and the defense failed them.

How Bad Is It In Dallas?

You know how Eagles fans feel about Philly’s offense? That’s the case defensively in Dallas.

The Cowboys are currently ranked 32nd in yards per game. They have struggled against the run and pass, and have 33 touchdowns per game. Only the Arizona Cardinals (35) have done worse.