The Philadelphia Eagles could use additional wide receiver depth before their Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They might find some in a familiar name.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles held a visit with wideout Quentin Skinner.

The second-year receiver spent about a week on Philadelphia’s practice squad at the beginning of October/early November. The team released him on November 3.

Skinner has also previously experienced stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Last year, Skinner joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent. During his college career, the wideout was a big-play threat playing in the Big 12 at Kansas.

For the Jayhawks, Skinner averaged 19.8 yards per reception in 49 college games. As a senior, he posted 22.3 yards per catch while racking up 557 yards on 25 receptions.