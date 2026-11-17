After the NFL trade deadline passed, the Philadelphia Eagles had a logical decision to make regarding the future of Hollywood Brown.

The veteran wide receiver wasn’t getting what he needed from the team, and vice versa. There was a mutual decision to split up.

The Eagles were rumored to be shopping Brown in the trade market, but a deal never materialized. As a result, the Eagles waived Brown on November 12. He was let go alongside the veteran tackle, Fred Johnson.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Brown cleared waivers on November 16. He is officially a free agent and can sign with another team.

Hollywood Brown’s Failed Eagles Stint

Following his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown was poised to play a notable role with the Eagles.

Most expected Brown to be the third receiver on the depth chart, trailing Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith. However, it quickly became clear that Brown was falling out of favor in training camp.

Between a slow summer and an early injury setback, Brown hardly had a chance to make an impact on the Eagles, even when key receiving targets went out.

Brown finished the season with five catches for 63 yards in four games.

What’s Next For Brown?

It’s unclear where Brown could go next. He has eight years of NFL experience. With the Baltimore Ravens, Brown had over 2,300 yards, including a 1,008-yard season in 2021.

He totaled 1,283 yards over two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, and recently had a 587-yard, five-touchdown campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The Eagles run didn’t help, but Brown should get an opportunity to land with a team in need of a speedy wideout with six games of playoff experience.