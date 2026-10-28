Philadelphia Eagles Land New Prediction to Replace Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are projected to select USC quarterback Jayden Maiava with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft as a potential successor to Jalen Hurts, according to an updated mock draft.

Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors published the projection Monday in his fifth mock of the cycle. The order follows Tankathon projections through Week 7, prior to Monday Night Football.

The Eagles sit at 2-5 after a 38-21 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It marked their fifth straight defeat and left them third in the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts remains on injured reserve after doctors diagnosed deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season while undergoing treatment with blood thinners.

Hurts’ five-year, $255 million extension runs through 2028, but only about $22 million of his 2027 salary is fully guaranteed. That structure gives the franchise flexibility if it pursues a new direction at quarterback.

Philadelphia’s Quarterback Future in Question

Woodie wrote that the Eagles appear headed for a full reset, including at quarterback. He called Maiava the most underrated quarterback prospect in the class and an easy first-round selection.

The mock places the Eagles between the New York Jets (Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam at No. 11) and the Las Vegas Raiders (Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff at No. 13).

Maiava, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior from Palolo, Hawaii, transferred from UNLV and has started for USC under coach Lincoln Riley. He is listed at age 23 for the 2027 draft.

Through eight games in 2026, Maiava has completed 183 of 274 passes (66.8 percent) for 2,302 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating stands at 156.6.

In 2025 he threw for a career-high 3,711 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while earning third-team All-Big Ten recognition. His career totals exceed 10,000 passing yards and 70 touchdowns.

Maiava’s Arm Talent Draws High Praise

Woodie noted that Maiava is accurate to all levels of the field. He possesses enough arm talent to make any throw and shows the confidence to attack downfield consistently.

The analyst added that he has no doubt Maiava can run an NFL offense. Those traits form the core of the projection linking him to Philadelphia at No. 12.

USC enters its remaining schedule at 6-2. Maiava’s production and size have kept him in first-round discussions even after a recent multi-interception performance.

The mock arrives as the Eagles evaluate their options following Hurts’ medical situation and a skid that has dropped them well out of contention. A first-round quarterback would signal a longer-term shift at the position.