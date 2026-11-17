After adding Zach Ertz to the active roster, the Philadelphia Eagles searched for a new tight end to bring on the practice squad.

According to an official announcement from the team, the Eagles signed the former Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci.

“We have signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu to the active roster and opened the practice window for RB Will Shipley. We also signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the unit,” the Eagles’ official X account announced on Monday, November 16.

Hayden Rucci’s NFL Journey

Before even getting to Wisconsin for his NCAA run, Rucci grew up in Pennsylvania. He attended Warwick High School in Lancaster County.

After attending Wisconsin from 2019 until 2024, Rucci was available in the 2024 NFL Draft, but was not selected.

The Miami Dolphins signed Rucci for his rookie preseason run. Rucci did not make the team, but stayed with the practice squad.

In 2025, Rucci managed to get elevated to the active roster in Week 8 of his sophomore season. It wasn’t a long-term stretch. After the Dolphins waived Rucci, he was picked up by the Detroit Lions. Nine days later, he was out and rejoined the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Since then, Rucci tried out for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Eagles are giving him a shot with the practice squad.

Since 2025, Rucci has appeared in just 10 games. Four of his appearances came with the Dolphins. He played just 39 snaps on offense–and 42 snaps on special teams. Rucci didn’t have any targets on offense.

During a six-game run with the Chargers, Rucci caught his only target for seven yards and a touchdown.

Since the Eagles have a handful of tight ends on the active roster, a game-day call-up might be a long shot for Rucci. However, the Eagles have experienced a lot of change and moving parts this season. So, anything is possible.