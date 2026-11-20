Before becoming the Philadelphia Eagles’ top rusher, Saquon Barkley spent the first chunk of his NFL career with the New York Giants.

Barkley was a co-star with Daniel Jones on the Eagles’ rival. While they didn’t continue working together beyond 2023, they remain close.

After Barkley wrapped up a Friday afternoon practice in South Philly, he found out that Jones was no longer on a team.

Following a disappointing showing on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts decided to cut ties with Jones. He’s hitting waivers–and with the $88 million contract he’s on–there is a good chance he clears.

Barkley sent a message to any future suitors who might take on Jones.

Saquon Barkley Reacts To Daniel Jones’ Release

“Sucks. Obviously, their season, I guess, was, because he’s not there anymore. But their season wasn’t going as well, and you know, they had a rough night last night too, and that’s part of the business. But it’s adversity,” Barkley told reporters.

“It’s not the first time DJ is going to face adversity, and I know him really well. One of my best friends, and whenever his next opportunity comes, he’s going to work his butt off and be ready for it.”

The eight-year NFL quarterback spent six seasons with the Giants. He played in 70 games, posting a 24-44-1 record as a starter. Jones totaled 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions.

When he got to Indianapolis last season, Jones threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before going down with an injury. He followed up with 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 11 games.

Jones leaves the Colts with 11 wins and 13 losses as a starter. What’s next is unclear, but Saquon Barkley is confident that his old teammate will be just fine.