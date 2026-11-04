Ex-Steelers Star’s Mike Tomlin Prediction Could Impact Eagles’ Future

Seats are getting hot within the Philadelphia Eagles’ building.

Despite the team winning the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, it’s becoming clear that the Eagles have issues that go well beyond a stockpile of injuries every week.

The 2025 NFL season was a warning that the Eagles need an adjustment, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They made changes in an attempt to fix said issues, but the team looks worse. Maybe it’s time to make bigger changes.

If the Eagles decide to conclude the Nick Sirianni era after the 2026 NFL season, the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could be an obvious candidate to replace him. However, one of Tomlin’s former stars is confident that the former head coach would pass on that job.

Ex-Steelers Star Has Doubts About Mike Tomlin’s Coaching Future

“Guys, he’s not coming back,” Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s way too comfortable. He’s way too comfortable. He told me as soon as we walked in, ‘I win every week now.’ And I’m like, ‘I get that, I get that.’ I’m not gonna fight against that because that’s a pretty sweet job he’s got going on over there.”

Like many former players and coaches, Tomlin dove into the media game. He gets to continue analyzing and talking about the game, without the pressure that comes with coaching.

Some coaches do that for a little while and get the itch to come back. If Heyward is right, then Tomlin probably wouldn’t be an Eagles candidate if they start looking for a new head coach as early as the 2027 offseason.

The 54-year-old former coach started his NFL career in 2001 as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2006, he became the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. That lasted just one year before the Steelers came calling with a head coaching job.

From 2007 through the 2025 NFL season, Tomlin coached the Steelers. Over 193 games, the Steelers won 62.8% of their games. The Steelers went to the playoffs 13 times and secured a Super Bowl win during the 2008 NFL season, which was Tomlin’s second in charge.

Since Andy Reid, the Eagles have taken a chance on first-time head coaches in Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Sirianni. Tomlin would certainly be a change of pace, but his background makes him a worthy candidate if the Eagles choose to go the route of cutting ties with Sirianni.